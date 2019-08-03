Duncker Streett & Company Has Trimmed Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake by $720,000; Market Value Declined; As Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Stock Declined, Mcrae Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $595,560

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.46. About 3.03 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 42,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 331,156 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 288,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 119,613 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 344 shares to 3,923 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,410 shares to 112,827 shares, valued at $10.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,995 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $34,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 119,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 1,937 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 40,604 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 69 shares. 827,400 were reported by Renaissance Techs Lc. Citigroup Inc accumulated 16,041 shares. 59,816 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Comm. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 0.01% or 26,521 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 12,070 shares. Ameriprise Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 66,331 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 17,421 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated has 47,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 137,727 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. 267,822 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Inc.