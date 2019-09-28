Duncker Streett & Company Holding in Carnival (CCL) Decreased as Shares Declined; Magellan Health (MGLN) Valuation Rose While Engaged Capital Boosted Holding by $11.24 Million

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 69.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 13,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 6,105 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42 million shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16M, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 135,651 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise holds 290,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Legal General Grp Incorporated Pcl has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 12,769 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Symphony Asset Llc accumulated 6,205 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 33,100 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Pnc Fin Svcs Incorporated holds 0% or 1,251 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 343,337 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated owns 45,676 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 57,207 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 265,349 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has 4,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 68,181 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,738 shares. State Street invested in 0.06% or 17.41 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ally Fin owns 32,500 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.12% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Buckingham Capital Management Inc invested in 0.43% or 74,113 shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks invested in 0.14% or 171,103 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). North Carolina-based Captrust Financial has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). London Of Virginia reported 6.64 million shares stake. Aqr Capital Management Llc reported 641,215 shares stake. Pggm has 0.1% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 419,815 shares.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,239 shares to 44,798 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).