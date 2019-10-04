Duncker Streett & Company Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position Held by Buckingham Asset Management Llc

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 2,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 12,844 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 10,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $381.78. About 137,662 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 8,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,051 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27 million, up from 51,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.61. About 1.19M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of The West invested in 12,919 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct accumulated 0.23% or 19,442 shares. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 61,643 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 5,981 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1,295 are held by Landscape Capital Management Ltd. Moreover, Davy Asset Management Limited has 0.49% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,136 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 387 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Amer Retail Bank has invested 0.76% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Commerce Bank & Trust has 325,363 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 24,704 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,572 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 31,050 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc holds 1,046 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $920.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 123,572 shares to 611,319 shares, valued at $30.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,991 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 156,361 shares. New York-based Jane Street Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boltwood Cap accumulated 12,020 shares. 9,816 were accumulated by First Foundation Advsr. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability owns 8,542 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 55,813 shares. Burke Herbert Bancshares Tru invested 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability stated it has 17,206 shares. Caprock Group holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,682 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.13% or 16,678 shares in its portfolio. Field And Main Bancorporation reported 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,211 shares. Spf Beheer Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Dodge And Cox has 0.91% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20.69M shares.