Duncker Streett & Company Upped By $1.12 Million Its Intel (INTC) Position; Kingfisher Capital Has Upped By $317,604 Its Dominion Resources (D) Holding

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 76.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duncker Streett & Company Inc acquired 21,108 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 48,543 shares with $2.61 million value, up from 27,435 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $212.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 6.27M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased Dominion Resources Inc. (D) stake by 143.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingfisher Capital Llc acquired 4,179 shares as Dominion Resources Inc. (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Kingfisher Capital Llc holds 7,101 shares with $544,000 value, up from 2,922 last quarter. Dominion Resources Inc. now has $62.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 718,372 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of INTC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna on Friday, January 25 to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,771 are owned by Destination Wealth. Sigma Invest Counselors stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 19,683 were reported by Beaumont Fincl Partners. Ballentine Partners Lc accumulated 30,164 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wharton Business Gp Limited Liability Company holds 1.46% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 262,558 shares. Lau Ltd Liability Corp holds 165,165 shares or 4.56% of its portfolio. Bonness Enter reported 3.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.37% or 315,069 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Naples Glob Limited reported 1.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.37% stake. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 0.12% or 37,448 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Altavista Wealth invested in 2.7% or 141,783 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity. Shenoy Navin also sold $85,114 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dominion Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Tuesday, January 22 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 11. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wolfe Research.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Fincl Planning holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 88,497 shares. Monetary Management Gp reported 2,300 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has invested 0.25% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mirae Asset Invests Communications Ltd owns 43,356 shares. Moreover, Chemung Canal Tru Commerce has 1.57% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 86,163 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 30,977 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% or 30,486 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). North Point Managers Oh accumulated 3,350 shares. Beacon Group stated it has 1.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nomura Asset Management stated it has 231,806 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,000 shares. London Of Virginia reported 995,572 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 7,569 were accumulated by Wright.