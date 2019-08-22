Duncker Streett & Company Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $4.08 Million as Share Value Rose

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 55,170 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 51,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.81M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 159.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 46,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 75,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 29,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 1.96M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus reported 29,548 shares stake. Hitchwood Management Ltd Partnership owns 2.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.60 million shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca holds 3.3% or 206,857 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 427,411 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Ser Inc has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Advisory Alpha Limited invested in 0% or 7 shares. Hennessy Advsr has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,926 shares. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Destination Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 410 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The owns 395,318 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank stated it has 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Federated Pa has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Investment Corp by 126,060 shares to 45,950 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 77,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,634 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,000 shares to 200 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.74 million shares. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Monroe Savings Bank Tru Mi holds 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 15,105 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kings Point Capital owns 60,721 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alpha Windward Ltd Llc invested in 0.35% or 5,158 shares. Int Gp stated it has 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mgmt invested in 5,914 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 2.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc invested 2.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgemoor holds 4,542 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 422,423 shares. Ipswich Investment invested in 1.82% or 54,885 shares. S&Co has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).