Duncker Streett & Company Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $460,674 as Share Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Position Boosted by Monetta Financial Services Inc

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 8,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,051 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27 million, up from 51,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 2.90 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 750% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 10.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Are Facebook Users the Customer or the Product?; 17/04/2018 – OROMIA ADMINISTRATION AND SECURITY BUREAU COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – EP President Antonio Tajani: Facebook’s Zuckerberg Accepted European Parliament Invitation to Come to Brussels; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS BRAND SAFETY, DATA SECURITY ARE IMPORTANT TO US – HANDELSBLATT; 24/04/2018 – European Regulators Ask if Facebook Is Taking Too Much Data; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 21/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook needs an ‘internal special prosecutor’ to get to the bottom of the data-mining scandal; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Inc on Tuesday released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages:

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $445.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 13,650 shares to 6,105 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,602 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

