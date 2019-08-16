Duncker Streett & Company Has Increased Position in Facebook (FB) by $512,940 as Stock Rose; Eli Lilly & Co Com (LLY) Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Trimmed Holding

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,314 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 13,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $184.76. About 4.91 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians; 20/03/2018 – U.K. members of parliament called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday to give evidence related to the company’s links to political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says Go Short on Facebook at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 27/03/2018 – Housing Rights Groups Sue Facebook For Discrimination — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Facebook: Will Advertising Revenue Fall? — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Scrutiny of Federal Trade Commission; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: Breaking from @business:*FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DAT

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (LLY) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 14,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.82M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 985,554 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q U.S. Revenue Rose 8% to $3.155B; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 04/04/2018 – LILLY CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 MET OS ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – INCREASED ITS 2018 EPS RANGE TO $4.52 TO $4.62 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $5.10 TO $5.20 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY); 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,000 shares to 200 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.76 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Blue Chip Prtn Inc has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6,786 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 12,083 shares stake. Bryn Mawr holds 0.11% or 11,619 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Finance Services stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northeast Inv Mgmt reported 2.8% stake. Harvest Mngmt Inc reported 1,975 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc reported 0.1% stake. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.33 million shares. Pitcairn holds 0.41% or 22,437 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 55,171 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs invested 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,821 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc Com (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7,439 shares to 59,954 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:TJX) by 129,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp Com (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Trust Services Lta owns 88,052 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd accumulated 165 shares. 12,884 were accumulated by Triangle Securities Wealth. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% or 796,843 shares. 37,532 were reported by Argyle Capital Inc. 19.94M are owned by State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com. Field Main National Bank & Trust invested in 0.11% or 888 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 6,200 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 3.82M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Regent Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% stake. Oak Ridge Investments Lc invested in 120,485 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 62,724 shares. The Michigan-based Asset has invested 0.38% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Spinnaker Tru invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Piedmont Advsrs has 73,057 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock or 426 shares.