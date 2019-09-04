Duncker Streett & Company Has Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $395,370; Eam Investors Upped Position in Icad (ICAD) by $428,395

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 23,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 21,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $222.51. About 1.52 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Icad Inc. (ICAD) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 85,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.96% . The institutional investor held 311,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 226,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Icad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 24,986 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 113.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Rev $6.31M; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,834 shares to 15,148 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 42,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,312 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc..

