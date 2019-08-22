Duncker Streett & Company Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $346,240; Devon Energy New (DVN) Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Has Raised Position by $11.72 Million

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 7.60 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 5.64M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 122,724 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 2,569 are held by Signaturefd Ltd. M&T Bank & Trust Corp owns 25,187 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.54% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 7.47 million shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 60,093 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 47,750 shares. Regent Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,890 shares. Counselors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 47,345 shares. Art Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 57,700 shares. Ci stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Hartford Investment Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 339,406 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Speece Thorson Cap Group Inc Inc stated it has 2.13% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 54,195 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $51.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 217,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 826,225 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,108 shares to 48,543 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 7,129 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,114 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.93% or 72,514 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt Inc owns 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,055 shares. Bath Savings Trust owns 7,438 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 6.42 million shares. Alps Advsr reported 526,422 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Miller Invest Mngmt Lp reported 0.08% stake. State Street Corporation reported 66.20 million shares. Lincoln Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,844 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 59,043 shares. 3,886 were reported by Iron Finance Limited Liability Company. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. Shares for $3.62M were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.