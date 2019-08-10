Duncker Streett & Company Has Lifted Honeywell Intl (HON) Position; DENTSU TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (DNTUF) Shorts Up By 13.16%

DENTSU INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DNTUF) had an increase of 13.16% in short interest. DNTUF’s SI was 1.58 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.16% from 1.40M shares previously. It closed at $34.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 19.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duncker Streett & Company Inc acquired 2,552 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 15,630 shares with $2.48M value, up from 13,078 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $122.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services

Dentsu Inc. provides advertising services in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.26 billion. The firm offers various advertising through media, including newspapers, magazines, radio, television, Internet, sales promotion, movies, outdoor events, public transportation, and others; and event marketing, marketing, public relations, contents, related creative, and other services to its clients. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. It also provides information services and information-related products; and other services such as office rental, building maintenance, and computation fiduciary services.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

