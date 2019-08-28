Duncker Streett & Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $720,000 as Stock Value Declined; Denali Advisors Upped Landstar System (LSTR) Stake by $4.52 Million as Stock Price Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) by 337.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 53,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Landstar System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108.6. About 283,402 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $100.28. About 1.32 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Management holds 324 shares. Ensemble Cap Limited Liability Co reported 422,007 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 2,600 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 12,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.52% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Shine Invest Advisory Services Incorporated invested in 1,048 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.44% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Clarkston Prns reported 2.26% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Nomura holds 28,760 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Fin Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Oppenheimer Comm Incorporated accumulated 8,555 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 27,239 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 22,400 shares to 400,796 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,303 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

