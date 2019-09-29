Duncker Streett & Company Lowered Stake in Carnival (CCL) by $627,900; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding Has Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 69.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 13,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 6,105 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.54 million shares traded or 87.28% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 30.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 4,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 19,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, up from 14,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 508,884 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,891 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 78,677 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 27,911 shares. 89,731 were reported by D E Shaw Incorporated. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has 86,341 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.24% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 21.73 million shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.24% or 3.61M shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 4,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cap Intll Ca accumulated 24,956 shares. Zebra Cap Llc invested in 0.55% or 22,961 shares. 495,265 are held by Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Co. Carret Asset Management Limited holds 0.43% or 57,763 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 619,009 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cadence Fincl Bank Na stated it has 22,984 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,059 shares to 10,841 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 146,355 shares to 235,131 shares, valued at $21.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (Prn) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.00M shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

