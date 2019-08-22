Duncker Streett & Company Has Trimmed Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $720,000; Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Value Rose While Sterling Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $6.84 Million

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $103.36. About 1.40 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 126,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.07M, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.89. About 555,679 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 15,850 shares to 24,425 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.65 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,710 shares to 96,017 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 10,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).