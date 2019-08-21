Duncker Streett & Company Continues to Hold Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Market Value Rose While Dafna Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $380,000

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 66,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 50,077 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 02/04/2018 – Calian Group: CEO Kevin Ford Suffered a Cardiovascular Event Over the Easter Weekend; 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA INC SAYS THERE WERE NO INFECTIONS, NO CANCERS, NO CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS NO DEATHS RELATED TO MN-166; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Periodontitis and Cardiovascular Risk in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Unfiltered (Turkish) Coffee Consumption on Cardiovascular Risk Parameters; 29/03/2018 – lDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 09/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Research Report 2018 – Technologies, Markets and Companies 2017-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys 3.7% of Cardiovascular Systems; 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS PRESENTS LIBERTY 360° 18-MONTH OUTCOMES; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems 3Q EPS 1c; 23/03/2018 – CSL BEHRING -TRIAL TO EVALUATE EFFICACY, SAFETY OF CSL112 FOR REDUCTION OF EARLY RECURRENT CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS FOLLOWING ACUTE MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 55,170 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 51,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 1.52 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company holds 10,404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,781 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Everence Cap has invested 0.05% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 463,213 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 668,220 shares. 31,536 were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Geode Capital Management reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.07% stake. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested 0.05% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 67,912 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 92,984 shares to 330,667 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 259,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.