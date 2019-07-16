Duncker Streett & Company Upped Intel (INTC) Position By $1.12 Million; Brown Advisory Boosted By $13.36 Million Its Renasant (RNST) Holding

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 76.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duncker Streett & Company Inc acquired 21,108 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 48,543 shares with $2.61 million value, up from 27,435 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $224.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 14.35 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel

Brown Advisory Inc increased Renasant Corp (RNST) stake by 133.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 404,827 shares as Renasant Corp (RNST)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 707,734 shares with $23.96 million value, up from 302,907 last quarter. Renasant Corp now has $2.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 173,756 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 23.97% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 19/03/2018 – Renasant Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 26-27; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ADDITIONALLY, ALL BRAND OPTIONS WILL BE CASHED OUT AT $1,550 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, REPORT MERGER PACT; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT SAYS DEAL EXPECTED TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 11/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT 1Q EPS 68C, EST. 68C; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: E. Robinson McGraw Will Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Renasant 1Q EPS 69c; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Renasant Corporation (RNST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Renasant Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Information – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Perry Joins Renasant as Chief Corporate Banking Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 386,354 shares to 3.22 million valued at $509.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) stake by 6,906 shares and now owns 80,306 shares. Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) was reduced too.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity. $85,114 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were sold by Shenoy Navin.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Stock Needs This One Thing to Return to Prominence – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.