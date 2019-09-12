Duncker Streett & Company Increases Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST); Bokf Lifted Position in Chemed New (CHE) as Shares Rose

Bokf increased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 311.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 3,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 1,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $426.71. About 34,711 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 98.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 18,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 37,116 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 1.60M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Qci Asset New York invested in 0% or 650 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp owns 173,942 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jag reported 20,679 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). California-based Taylor Frigon Management Limited Co has invested 1.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Turtle Creek Asset Incorporated holds 0.07% or 29,450 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory owns 19,417 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 387,720 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 3.13 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% stake. Long Road Inv Counsel Lc holds 2.62% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 136,440 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was bought by Ancius Michael J.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $445.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 26,546 shares to 16,829 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,602 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CHE shares while 111 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 1.43% less from 13.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,696 are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Charter Tru Company holds 0.05% or 1,164 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 25,781 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has 20,451 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 87,100 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0.01% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 519,104 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs owns 107,141 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.01% or 211,866 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 48,614 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 987 shares. Schroder Gp reported 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Shelton Mgmt owns 1,083 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $206,430 activity.