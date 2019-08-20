Duncker Streett & Company Upped Conocophillips (COP) Position; Blucora (BCOR) Shorts Raised By 1.63%

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) had an increase of 1.63% in short interest. BCOR’s SI was 1.02M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.63% from 1.00M shares previously. With 262,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s short sellers to cover BCOR’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 159,632 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Net $38.7M-Net $45M; 15/03/2018 TaxAct Partners with Everlance, Giving Tax Pros Innovative Tools to Help Self-Employed & Contractors Save on Taxes; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MLN VS $182.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $544.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $545.8 MLN TO $559.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 88c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Adj EPS $1.20

ConocoPhillips now has $59.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.80% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 9.05 million shares traded or 45.07% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 47.20% above currents $53.94 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COP in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy”.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. It has a 19.03 P/E ratio. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

