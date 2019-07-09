Duncker Streett & Company Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Has Increased as Valuation Rose; Beaconlight Capital Lowered Its Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) as Share Price Rose

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 184.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,425 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 8,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.41. About 1.72 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 633,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 6.39 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0% or 13,503 shares in its portfolio. Nokomis Capital Llc accumulated 292,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 1,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru reported 140 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 11,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1,500 shares. Covington Mgmt accumulated 5,233 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 304,680 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. 105,800 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Cibc World Markets accumulated 37,379 shares or 0% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated stated it has 2.28 million shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,600 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) reported 250,000 shares stake.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares to 343,621 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.22 million for 26.98 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 389,372 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has invested 0.49% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mai Mngmt holds 45,951 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.72% or 1.48 million shares. Kwmg Llc reported 157 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,639 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 291 shares. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd reported 2.94 million shares. Stralem And holds 89,135 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 494,193 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Management holds 0.46% or 54,288 shares in its portfolio. Iowa National Bank invested 0.52% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,000 shares to 200 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.