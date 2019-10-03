Duncker Streett & Company Raised Nike (NKE) Holding; Bank Of America Trimmed By $1.36 Million Its Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE) Position

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 48.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duncker Streett & Company Inc acquired 17,322 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 52,987 shares with $4.45M value, up from 35,665 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $143.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $91.49. About 6.93 million shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights

Bank Of America Corp decreased Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) stake by 35.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp sold 4,547 shares as Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 8,320 shares with $2.49M value, down from 12,867 last quarter. Coca Cola Consolidated Inc now has $2.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $8.87 during the last trading session, reaching $293.36. About 35,898 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mu Invs owns 75,100 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 0.71% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Verition Fund Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.07% or 27,648 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,059 shares. The New Hampshire-based Harvest Capital Inc has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Barometer Capital Mngmt accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Community Bancorp Na reported 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Piedmont Investment owns 109,094 shares. Blue Chip Partners Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1,617 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc owns 24,901 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Adirondack Co holds 0.31% or 5,350 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 176,186 shares in its portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Nike has $15000 highest and $70 lowest target. $102.41’s average target is 11.94% above currents $91.49 stock price. Nike had 28 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 26. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, September 25. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 25.

Bank Of America Corp increased On Semiconductor Corp (Call) (ONNN) stake by 34,500 shares to 99,200 valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pluralsight Inc stake by 544,166 shares and now owns 830,730 shares. Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc was raised too.

