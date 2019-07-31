Duncker Streett & Company Continues to Hold Position in Intel (INTC); Banc Funds Co Stake In Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Was Has Upped

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 76.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 21,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,543 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 27,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 16.49M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 31,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 255,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 223,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.20M market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 11,570 shares traded or 40.70% up from the average. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 17.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M

Since March 4, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $15,417 activity. 203 shares were bought by PUTZIGER MICHAEL T, worth $5,800 on Monday, June 3.

