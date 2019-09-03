Duncker Streett & Company Has Lifted Visa (V) Position By $343,356; Ball (BLL) Had 2 Bulls

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 10.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duncker Streett & Company Inc acquired 2,201 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 22,579 shares with $3.53M value, up from 20,378 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $179.58. About 2.72M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -0.10% below currents $79.58 stock price. Ball had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Friday, April 5 report. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. See Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $55 New Target: $63 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $61 New Target: $68 Maintain

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 5.01% above currents $179.58 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies reinitiated the shares of V in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $19100 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2.

More recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. Also Livetradingnews.com published the news titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M also bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Benedict Inc accumulated 14,953 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited reported 2.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Shell Asset has 1.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Berkshire Hathaway invested in 10.56 million shares or 0.83% of the stock. Moors & Cabot stated it has 86,820 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison & Prtn Incorporated reported 15,179 shares. 148,538 were reported by Chilton Invest Comm Limited Liability Company. Eagle Ridge Inv holds 86,871 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. 246,637 are owned by Dana Investment Advisors. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Illinois-based Kemper Master Retirement Trust has invested 3.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Co reported 23,998 shares. Hartline Investment Corp holds 83,662 shares. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Company holds 4,959 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 109,492 shares. 2.16M were accumulated by Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 396,400 shares. Mrj Cap Inc stated it has 111,024 shares. Gideon Advsrs stated it has 0.12% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.05% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 5,025 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 39 shares. Fil Limited owns 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 104,792 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 12,725 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 22,244 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Triangle Wealth Management owns 5,070 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Old National Natl Bank In has 0.37% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 122,411 shares. Amg Natl Fincl Bank holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 800,750 shares.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $79.58. About 722,178 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 25/04/2018 – BALL DECLARES QTRLY DIV OKS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 27/03/2018 – MASTER A MILLION™ BOUNCING BALL RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS ACTIVITY TOY OF THE YEAR AWARD AT THE TOY & BABY INDUSTRY AWARDS IN SWEDEN; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Says Ball-Tampering Scandal Inconsistent with its Values; 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) 15% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Drops Bullish Stance On Ball Corporation – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ball and CU Boulder Introduce Game-Changing Aluminum Cup to Collegiate Sports Fans – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ball Corp.: Cons Offset The Pros – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Spotlight On Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.