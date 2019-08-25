Duncker Streett & Company Has Cut Henry Schein (HSIC) Position as Stock Rose; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Increased Its Netflix Com (NFLX) Stake

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 116.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 87,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 163,184 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.19 million, up from 75,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/05/2018 – Forbes: Netflix’s Data-Driven Strategy Strengthens Lead For ‘Best Original Content’ In 2018; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 9,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 37,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 1.10 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10,000 shares to 10,900 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Hldg Limited holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 58,046 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Lc owns 57,565 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Srb Corp reported 0.07% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.04% or 98,098 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 9,560 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 51,248 are held by Axa. Veritable LP accumulated 18,553 shares. Scotia Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,034 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Stifel has 66,266 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 101,558 shares to 575,987 shares, valued at $27.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 82,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,134 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 36 shares. America First Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust reported 1,669 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 131,285 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Management reported 11,065 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement owns 83,835 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Caxton Associates Lp accumulated 1.27% or 24,500 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 261 shares stake. 26.46M are held by Blackrock. Park Avenue Securities Lc accumulated 0.09% or 4,566 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk accumulated 744,580 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 130 shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Limited stated it has 978 shares.

