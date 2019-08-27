Duncker Streett & Company Has Cut Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $720,000 as Share Price Declined; As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Market Value Declined, Balyasny Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $99.08. About 1.02 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 631,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The hedge fund held 363,127 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, down from 994,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 611,624 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – AUTHORIZED A NEW $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson; 07/03/2018 U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. – PDCO; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,414 shares to 34,913 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 13.84 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Atlanta Cap Management Communication L L C accumulated 672,799 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 21,284 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Bahl Gaynor invested in 0.02% or 90,321 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 132,483 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 112 were accumulated by Captrust Advisors. 17,169 are held by Stifel Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 13,317 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Limited Company owns 49,874 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 56,252 shares to 60,294 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 94,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $23.87 million for 16.32 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.

