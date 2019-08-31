Duncker Streett & Company Cut Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $346,240 as Share Price Declined; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Raised by $322,980 Its Position

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 76,480 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 68,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 749,461 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.35% stake. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,842 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability holds 0.98% or 41,862 shares in its portfolio. Condor Capital Management has invested 0.97% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,080 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 11,669 shares. 1St Source Bancorp has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barbara Oil reported 20,000 shares stake. E&G Advsrs Lp reported 3,745 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cap Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 62,019 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lincoln National invested in 0.08% or 22,844 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 1.81 million shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,552 shares to 15,630 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Discontinues Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) Research and Development Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 73,588 shares to 891,064 shares, valued at $90.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 77,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG).

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leggett & Platt: A Dividend Machine For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Leggett & Platt, Mueller Industries, and Evolus Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) And Wondering If The 27% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Na reported 8,315 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 6,541 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 36,204 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 100 shares. Numerixs, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 7,442 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 23 shares. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Lc has 1.22% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 72,519 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 759,120 shares. Davenport & Com Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,512 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Company reported 25,158 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 212,031 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 46,274 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group reported 0.01% stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 50,932 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.