Duncker Streett & Company Has Upped Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $528,066; As Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Stock Value Rose, Davis-Rea LTD Lowered Its Holding by $1.51 Million

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,809 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 15,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.21. About 4.53 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 174,721 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q Rev $1.01B; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BIP’s profit will be $230.07 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9,660 shares to 27,358 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

