Duncker Streett & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $346,240; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Position Has Boosted by Thomas White International Ltd

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 2.86 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 3,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,140 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 126,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $174.85. About 7.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.40 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Partners Lc, California-based fund reported 30,418 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 286,973 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Altfest L J & accumulated 8,122 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Arvest Retail Bank Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 118,103 shares. Ledyard Bancshares, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 26,906 shares. Capital Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has 62,019 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited Co holds 0.06% or 6,459 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3.25 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Company has 2,754 shares. Roberts Glore Il reported 25,216 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund has invested 0.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De owns 156,564 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Company holds 1.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 27,200 shares. Fragasso Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,195 shares. The Michigan-based Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi has invested 3.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,108 shares to 48,543 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 2,007 shares to 3,093 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa Adr by 137,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL).

