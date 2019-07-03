Duncker Streett & Company Holds Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake Lifted by Mycio Wealth Partners Llc

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.79 million, up from 259,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $230.27. About 713,298 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 1,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,913 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 33,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $301.11. About 926,805 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Westover Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 21,492 shares. Partner Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 5,630 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ballentine Prtn Ltd accumulated 5,246 shares. Park Avenue Limited Company owns 7,562 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department holds 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 2,770 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 24,900 shares. Kingfisher Lc holds 5,101 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Lc holds 2.05% or 111,500 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,469 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Healthcor Lp holds 1.74% or 157,520 shares in its portfolio. Central Bancorp And Trust Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,180 shares. Jones Companies Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 45,597 shares.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9,660 shares to 27,358 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh accumulated 87,933 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Axa accumulated 0.09% or 124,523 shares. Culbertson A N And Commerce Inc invested in 25,137 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Bartlett And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 21,000 shares stake. The Indiana-based Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.95% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Essex Fincl Svcs invested in 0.14% or 2,381 shares. Claar Advsr Limited invested in 9.19% or 100,000 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp has 70,100 shares. Invesco has 2.05M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 342,101 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Franklin Res, California-based fund reported 4.30M shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 5,785 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,408 shares to 2,555 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,780 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).