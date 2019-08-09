Duncker Streett & Company Has Cut Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Stock Declined; Affinity Investment Advisors Stake in Exelon (EXC) Has Decreased by $4.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.03. About 1.44M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 177,003 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87 million, down from 261,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 2.60M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 42,398 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 2,601 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 10,412 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 1.56M shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 195,204 shares. Davenport & Com Limited Com accumulated 10,806 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reaves W H Company holds 0.01% or 6,400 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 9,921 shares. Nordea Ab holds 2.77M shares. 233,231 were reported by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. American Registered Invest Advisor reported 0.33% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Citadel has invested 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 78,064 shares. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do NXP Semiconductors’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI Stock Gets a Pre-Earnings Boost on Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,552 shares to 15,630 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).