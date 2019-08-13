Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in International Business Machine (IBM); Williams Jones & Associates Has Upped Its Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Position by $13.66 Million

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 61,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 548,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.56M, up from 486,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $275.78. About 285,144 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 1603.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 4.08 million shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why IBM Stockâ€™s Next Move Is Likely to Be Higher – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Billionaire Activist Just Loaded Up on Beaten-Down Cloudera – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Weâ€™ve Seen This Movie Before – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru Co stated it has 3,531 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.58M were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc. Summit Asset Management holds 0.41% or 5,917 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 5,171 shares. Washington Bank holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,757 shares. Bollard Group reported 1,309 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 23,019 shares. Assetmark stated it has 1,477 shares. Windward Capital Management Communications Ca owns 16,189 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 10,287 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,862 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.97% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Davenport Com Ltd Liability Com reported 52,049 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.32% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “PAWZ Potential Boosted By These Companies, Among Others – ETF Trends” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (B (RBGLY) by 9,300 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 23,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,976 shares, and cut its stake in Onex Corp Sub Vtg (ONEXF).