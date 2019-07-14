Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lifted Metlife (MET) Position By $1.73 Million; Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 6875.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc acquired 41,251 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc holds 41,851 shares with $1.78M value, up from 600 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $48.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc (MHF) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 9 reduced and sold holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 3.36 million shares, up from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. for 1.16 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 68,027 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 17,785 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,350 shares.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 27,396 shares traded. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) has risen 3.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.24% the S&P500.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $162.03 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 18.05 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh has 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 43,345 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.21% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Burney reported 6,189 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp owns 1.07M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 115,558 are held by Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc. New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sun Life Financial owns 24,814 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Arrow Finance invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 45.71M are owned by State Street. Fiduciary Tru Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cullinan Assocs holds 0.32% or 99,850 shares. M&T Bancorporation invested in 0.28% or 1.25M shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,267 shares.