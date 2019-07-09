Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Cl A (CCL) Boosted as Share Price Declined; Washington Fed (WAFD) Share Value Rose While Boston Partners Has Increased by $727,944 Its Holding

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (CCL) by 747.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,586 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 4.03M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover

Boston Partners increased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 25,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 895,855 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, up from 869,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 391,413 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp holds 0.13% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) or 336,029 shares. Moreover, Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 7,863 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 23,900 shares stake. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 9,353 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt accumulated 428,682 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Sei Invs Comm has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 46,680 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or has 63,792 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company reported 603,744 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 11.21M shares. American Century Companies stated it has 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). 10,000 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Aperio Gp Lc holds 0.01% or 50,852 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 278,307 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 311,442 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $177.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 2.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.29M shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Communication owns 20,539 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management has 1.84% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 189,885 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 0.09% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 20,824 shares. Palouse Mngmt invested in 73,687 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Icon Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 11,112 shares. 113,275 were reported by Everett Harris And Ca. Comerica Bankshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 77,314 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 1.30M shares. 35,345 are held by Longer Investments. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 202,291 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street holds 17.36M shares. Hexavest has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Korea Invest has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 55,942 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $513,497 activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. On Friday, January 11 the insider KRUSE STEIN sold $364,082.