Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $4.97 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Increased Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3113.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,560 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 145,111 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.99M, up from 107,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $472.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,380 shares to 128,630 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,046 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6.43M are owned by Invesco Ltd. First Mercantile accumulated 9,313 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 206,312 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,619 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.42% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,620 shares. Northern reported 0.21% stake. Kistler has 2,215 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Co has invested 0.41% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Harvey Capital Inc has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Opus Inc accumulated 32,300 shares. Bartlett & Lc has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Letko Brosseau & has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Benin Management Corp holds 2.81% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 63,536 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Com has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). River Mercantile Asset Llp has 622 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 6.29M shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corporation has invested 5.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 355,052 were reported by Rnc Mngmt Ltd Company. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 18,890 shares. Moors Cabot holds 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 167,163 shares. Eqis Management stated it has 38,141 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Stephens Inv Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,561 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 146,562 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 216,183 shares. 10,291 were reported by First Bancshares Sioux Falls. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Communication invested in 4.96% or 60,000 shares. Guardian Capital Advsr LP reported 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 469,059 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 3.76% or 135,523 shares. Town Country Comml Bank Dba First Bankers holds 3.71% or 59,933 shares in its portfolio.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,184 shares to 15,004 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Select Dividend Ind (DVY) by 3,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,318 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).