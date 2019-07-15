Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Cl A (CCL); Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holding Has Lifted by Nantahala Capital Management Llc

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (CCL) by 747.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,586 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.87M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 418,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.59M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 467,216 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Call) (NYSE:THC) by 1.08 million shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $54.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 79,450 shares. Longer Investments Inc reported 35,345 shares stake. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cwm invested in 1,465 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Brown Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.39% or 753,768 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 34,330 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 2.17M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.14% or 8,498 shares in its portfolio. Naples Ltd holds 19,672 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Company reported 222,289 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 833,700 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr holds 13,200 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.