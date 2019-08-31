Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Position as Market Value Rose; Two Sigma Securities Raised Its Position in Ventas (Put) (VTR) as Share Price Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (Put) (VTR) by 57.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 21,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 978,272 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 11,700 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New (Call) (NYSE:FLR) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,400 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.