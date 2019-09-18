Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Cut Intel (INTC) Position by $444,855; Texas Yale Capital Raised Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $595,349 as Stock Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 46,871 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 34,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 1.28 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 32,016 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 41,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 4.59 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.47 billion for 10.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13,477 shares to 13,577 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 21,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).