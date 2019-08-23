Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Boosted Intel (INTC) Holding by $2.19 Million; Swarthmore Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $7.63 Million

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 92.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 129,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 139,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 9.06M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 20640.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 41,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 28.21M shares traded or 26.22% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9.02 million shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.12M shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Prelude Ltd Liability reported 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 5,317 were reported by Zebra Capital. Barometer Capital Mngmt has 0.71% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 106,100 shares. Tctc Lc holds 31,787 shares. Frontier Inv accumulated 488,340 shares or 1.79% of the stock. 5,746 were accumulated by Wealthquest. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 384 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Corp owns 0.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 193,772 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 5.19M shares. Capital Investment Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.95% or 275,241 shares. Becker Incorporated holds 6,061 shares. Motco owns 87,406 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 42,211 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon’s 5G Presence in Phoenix – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel: Under The Surface Failure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The CPU Chip Battle Rages On: AMD vs INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Beats Earnings Estimates, Confirms $1B Deal With Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.