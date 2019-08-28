Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Position by $2.45 Million; Stock Value Rose; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Trimmed Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $2.28 Million as Stock Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 3.39M shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 12,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,260 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 73,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Liability owns 5,636 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. California-based Lourd has invested 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Corda Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.44% or 65,637 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co owns 3.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 198,937 shares. 544,537 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Davis R M invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Garde Cap has invested 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swiss Bank accumulated 15.93M shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts Fin Com Ma reported 7.89M shares. Boston reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arbor Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,600 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability invested in 3.53% or 58,399 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated holds 253,757 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 1.60 million shares or 3.08% of all its holdings.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,905 shares to 93,775 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “In Major Development, Smartphone Sales Fall, Apple Share Disappoints – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.2% After Amgen Buys Otezla From Celgene – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/27/2019: NVTR, CTLT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Amgen a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DMPI,NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Amgen’s Enbrel Patent Win, AMRN’s Setback & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Lc holds 667 shares. Bp Public has 0.8% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 109,000 shares. Malaga Cove Lc reported 3.14% stake. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Srb invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 18,880 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.71% or 23,040 shares in its portfolio. 3,385 were accumulated by Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated. Enterprise Financial Serv Corp reported 757 shares stake. Coastline Tru Co reported 20,375 shares stake. Amg Bancorp has 13,313 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,425 shares. Cls Invs Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 325 shares. Capstone Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake.