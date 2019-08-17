Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Boosted Its At&T (T) Position by $667,678; Stock Price Rose; Holder Foundry Partners Has Increased Science Applications Intl (SAIC) Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1794.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 22,738 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Science Applications Intl (SAIC) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 28,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 163,465 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 134,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Science Applications Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 181,687 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: FY17 Revenue Was Overstated; 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY NET INCOME 34.4B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB’ Ratings On SAIC; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 168,755 shares to 232,920 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 91,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,884 shares, and cut its stake in Hci Group Inc (NYSE:HCI).

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$87.17, Is It Time To Put Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SAIC Wins $14 Million U.S. Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Contract – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SAIC Expands Access to Emerging Technologies with Strategic Partnership – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAIC Achieves Amazon Web Services Premier Consulting Partner Status – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 274,130 were reported by Simcoe Mgmt Ltd Co. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 42,916 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 0% or 3,593 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Sit Invest Associates Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Co has 323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway reported 13,095 shares stake. Sei Invs owns 4,924 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dsam (London) Limited invested in 3,744 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Has Become My Largest Stock Holding Ever – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professional Advisory Service stated it has 12,360 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability has 181,187 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Community National Bank Na holds 1.52% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 239,440 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Na invested in 119,963 shares. At State Bank accumulated 73,382 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 9.20M shares. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Manhattan holds 462,153 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 23,852 were accumulated by Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 257,439 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 116,567 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Corp. Citizens & Northern Corporation has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Waters Parkerson And Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% or 323,268 shares in its portfolio.