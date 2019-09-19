Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Raised By $1.24 Million Its General Mills (GIS) Position; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Upped Its Calix (CALX) Holding

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Calix Inc (CALX) stake by 44.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired 126,250 shares as Calix Inc (CALX)’s stock declined 15.14%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 408,400 shares with $2.68 million value, up from 282,150 last quarter. Calix Inc now has $342.62 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 200,624 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 7944% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc acquired 23,832 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc holds 24,132 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 300 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $32.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 6.55M shares traded or 62.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Learn From the Best: Innovators Building the Last Networks They Will Ever Need Will be Featured at ConneXions 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Needmore? It is Covered, Just Like Everyone from Earth to Muleshoe Thanks to Five Area Telephone and their Ultimate Wi-Fi Launch – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Get Your Geek on! Broadband Forum is Back by Popular Demand for a Third Annual Seminar to Challenge and Inspire Attendees at ConneXions 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mahaska Communication Group Revitalizes Rural Iowa Communities With Broadband Service on Calix AXOS Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CALX shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 0.17% more from 30.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 979,316 are held by Geode Limited Liability Com. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 54,450 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Rhumbline Advisers has 61,052 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 9,260 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 3.02 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0% or 12,694 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Company invested in 0% or 2,407 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 82,123 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 30,615 shares. 35,871 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 12,361 shares. Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 344 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Ltd Com has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) stake by 33,200 shares to 143,000 valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 112,890 shares and now owns 492,294 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Us Aerospace & Defense (ITA) stake by 1,460 shares to 5,247 valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) stake by 5,184 shares and now owns 15,004 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.55’s average target is -3.63% below currents $54.53 stock price. General Mills had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Neutral” rating. Guggenheim maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. Jefferies maintained the shares of GIS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb Williams invested in 0.36% or 84,646 shares. Country Club Tru Company Na has 4,316 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc reported 4,100 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc stated it has 30,582 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 48,549 were accumulated by Personal Capital Advisors. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co reported 3.81M shares. Bridges Mngmt Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,033 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 1.24 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4.00 million shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division holds 25,376 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co holds 4,693 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Company stated it has 229,038 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp & Tru accumulated 5,021 shares.