Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Upped Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Sheets Smith Wealth Management Position in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Has Upped as Share Price Rose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 21,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 80,251 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 289,739 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 815% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video); 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares to 8,789 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,013 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.