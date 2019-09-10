Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Cut Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $308,725; Share Value Rose; Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $1.13 Million

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 16.63 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 10,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 64,591 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 75,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $127.1. About 3.81 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 141,808 shares to 227,091 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 705 shares. Midas stated it has 25,600 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. 260 were accumulated by Washington Tru Commercial Bank. Stock Yards Bankshares And, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,110 shares. 1.49 million are held by London Of Virginia. Centurylink Inv Mngmt holds 10,304 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northern Tru owns 13.78M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 79,647 shares. Korea Investment Corporation accumulated 462,800 shares. 1,550 are held by Monetary Management Gru. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has 4,230 shares. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A reported 62,301 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.14% stake. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.28B for 22.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 17,637 shares to 18,737 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,217 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).