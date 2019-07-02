Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Rr Advisors Boosted Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position By $8.87 Million

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 24.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc holds 17,911 shares with $962,000 value, down from 23,736 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $193.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 20.40 million shares traded or 50.13% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup

Rr Advisors Llc increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 12.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Advisors Llc acquired 306,000 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 2.25%. The Rr Advisors Llc holds 2.68M shares with $77.94M value, up from 2.37M last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $63.18B valuation. It closed at $28.87 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

Among 2 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 10,842 shares. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co has 0.56% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rothschild Cap Partners Limited Company holds 220,166 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Ltd Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks stated it has 23,950 shares. Moreover, Mairs And Pwr has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,200 shares. Acg Wealth reported 30,554 shares. Suncoast Equity reported 0.08% stake. Regis Management Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 20,070 shares. American Rech stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Patten Patten Inc Tn invested in 0.03% or 8,996 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 1.10 million shares. Seven Post Invest Office LP accumulated 0.68% or 33,140 shares. Vantage Ptnrs Limited reported 300,467 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.43 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wright Serv invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Horan Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Beach Counsel Pa owns 6,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Academy Cap Management Tx holds 351,188 shares. Ami Invest holds 37,194 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Alta Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 61,941 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated reported 1,977 shares. Penobscot Co holds 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 11,427 shares. 62,144 are owned by Osborne Prtn Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 99,133 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Curbstone Financial Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Covington Invest Advsr reported 105,067 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability owns 15,800 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Oracle had 46 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $54 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.