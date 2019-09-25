Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Upped Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Phocas Financial Increases Position in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 49,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 480,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, up from 430,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 3.10 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3113.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,560 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares to 100 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,828 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet (FDN).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) by 26,406 shares to 255,533 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Sq In (Prn) (AREEP) by 39,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,626 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore International Group Inc.