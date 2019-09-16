Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in General Mills (GIS); People’s United Fin. (PBCT) Share Value Declined While Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Cut by $1.26 Million Its Position

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in People’s United Fin. (PBCT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 79,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 326,186 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42M, down from 405,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in People’s United Fin. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 1.31 million shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 7944% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 24,132 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 1.81 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montgomery Invest Management Inc has invested 6.33% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bbt Cap Limited Liability owns 5,067 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd has 0.12% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bar Harbor reported 5.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Azimuth Cap Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Baxter Bros holds 0.07% or 6,042 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Kentucky-based Cullinan Associate Inc has invested 0.43% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) holds 7,534 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Synovus owns 338,803 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Campbell And Adviser Limited Company accumulated 0.15% or 6,224 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 256,186 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru stated it has 5,021 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh owns 184,668 shares. King Luther Capital holds 0.02% or 60,278 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares to 22,297 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,004 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Aerospace & Defense (ITA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 298.43 million shares or 2.77% more from 290.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bangor Bank & Trust owns 21,266 shares. Sun Life Fincl, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,358 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.08% or 38,653 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 567,947 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 654,280 shares. Amp Capital Limited stated it has 128,645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). 196,270 are held by Cibc Ww Markets. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 363,702 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Davenport Ltd Liability Co reported 21,414 shares. Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 1.56 million shares. Td Asset owns 839,351 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 125,358 shares in its portfolio. Butensky Cohen Security Inc invested 1.59% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery (NYSE:AVY) by 10,497 shares to 107,028 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 14,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBCT’s profit will be $135.58M for 12.04 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by People's United Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.