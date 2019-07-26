Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Intel (INTC) Position by $2.19 Million; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) by $16.77 Million

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 20640.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 27.77 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 342,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 348,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 728,007 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Tru Savings Bank reported 23,096 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Steinberg Global Asset reported 97,858 shares. Gabelli And Advisers Incorporated invested in 159,347 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 4,173 shares. Fin Architects reported 600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 19,403 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 1.03M are held by Thornburg Mgmt. Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 700 are owned by Blume. The California-based Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). California-based Clifford Swan Counsel Llc has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,366 shares to 112,208 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 31,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI).

