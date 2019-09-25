Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB); Pacific Global Investment Management Company Cut Holding in Conns (CONN) by $757,605 as Share Price Declined

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2542% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $510,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE COMMITTEE; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is sliding on report FTC looking into its use of personal data; 19/04/2018 – Ready to delete Facebook? Follow these simple steps. via @cnbctech; 30/05/2018 – Senator Mark Warner: Facebook’s move to create transparency around paid political ads isn’t going to be enough “Pretty darn good” – but misses the point, says Mark Warner; 06/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8:; 14/03/2018 – Facebook is talking with news outlets about creating daily videos for Facebook Watch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Facebook; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 44,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 257,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, down from 302,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 484,810 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,990 shares to 20,002 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Saunders William E Jr bought $179,729. The insider HAWORTH JAMES H bought 2,240 shares worth $39,565. 11,765 shares were bought by Miller Norman, worth $200,358. Shein Oded had bought 3,000 shares worth $50,880. 26,600 shares valued at $453,184 were bought by MARTIN BOB L on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting CONN Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Conn’s updates on tropical storm impact – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Photos: Conn’s opens 656,658-SF distribution center in north Houston – Houston Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Conn’s, Inc. Reports Status of Business after Tropical Storm Imelda – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.10, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CONN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.98 million shares or 4.04% less from 22.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 22,744 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc reported 86,712 shares. 16,530 were accumulated by Assets Inv Management Lc. 40,318 are owned by National Bank Of America De. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us reported 64,795 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 410,960 shares stake. Portolan Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.86% stake. State Street Corp owns 721,744 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Goldman Sachs Incorporated owns 293,297 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd Com holds 56,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.05% or 133,845 shares in its portfolio.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,867 shares to 12,741 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset invested in 74,217 shares or 1% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 15,835 shares. Ntv Asset Management Lc owns 1.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,823 shares. Glynn Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 8.11% or 246,019 shares. Old Bancshares In holds 0.79% or 80,828 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 407,315 shares. Cornerstone Cap, California-based fund reported 1,804 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 699,115 shares. The New York-based Allen Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 128,400 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communications owns 1,522 shares. Fincl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natixis reported 2.39% stake. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1,231 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, QQQ, GLD – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Wall Street is underestimating how much money Apple will make off 5G, says Jefferies – MarketWatch” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CryptoCorner: Libra (Nasdaq: $FB) Not Listing Yuan in Basket of Currencies, Bakkt Warehouse Compared to ATMs by COO, Gemini Debuts Custody Platform and Nasdaq Launches Decentralized Finance Index – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.