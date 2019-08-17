Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Shares Rose; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cut Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding by $1.23 Million; Shares Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.25M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 83.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 13,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 2,819 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253,000, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $100.6. About 897,108 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 80,556 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 4,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.64M for 14.62 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics: Resilient Earnings Through Weak Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds – Forbes” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – DGX – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41,251 shares to 41,851 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 9,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

