Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Amgen (Call) (AMGN) by $2.45 Million as Market Value Rose; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Holds Holding in Aptargroup (ATR)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 7,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 31,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 24,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 183,744 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AptarGroup’s (NYSE:ATR) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aptar Announces Capital Markets Day and Confirms Third Quarter Conference Call Date – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE) by 1.18 million shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $92.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,456 shares, and cut its stake in Chinamobileadr (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 73,520 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.38% or 6,765 shares. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Com holds 15,030 shares. Page Arthur B holds 2.81% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 31,646 shares. Cornerstone Cap has invested 3.65% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Omers Administration invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Notis invested in 50,562 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Mondrian Investment Prtn Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 28,201 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 10,340 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0.13% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Johnson Gp invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Brinker Cap Inc owns 6,559 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 1.11M shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 9,927 shares to 11,327 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 21,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,586 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).