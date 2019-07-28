Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its General Mills (GIS) Holding by $1.19 Million as Stock Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lowered Holding by $419,440

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,459 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.90M, down from 327,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 2595.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,258 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29,730 shares to 68,254 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 57,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 896,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

