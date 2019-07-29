Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Upped Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Position; Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Shorts Up By 1.88%

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) had an increase of 1.88% in short interest. MSBI’s SI was 488,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.88% from 479,500 shares previously. With 57,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)’s short sellers to cover MSBI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 102,181 shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) has declined 17.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSBI News: 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Midland States Bancorp; 07/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC – JEFFREY G. LUDWIG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT OF CO AND CEO OF MIDLAND STATES BANK; 07/03/2018 Midland States Bancorp Announces Executive Management Promotions; 08/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Midland States Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSBI); 04/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Announces Participation in D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 19/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Names Stephen Erickson CFO

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) stake by 709.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc acquired 9,927 shares as Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s stock rose 12.46%. The Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc holds 11,327 shares with $432,000 value, up from 1,400 last quarter. Campbell Soup Co now has $12.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 1.22M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Co; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Completes Acquisition Of Snyder’s-Lance; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to Achieve About $125 M of Snyder’s-Lance’s Existing Cost Transformation Program; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Campbell’s Soup Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rtg; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down after profits warning

More notable recent Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares A Year Ago Have A 26% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Completes the Acquisition of HomeStar Financial Group – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) CEO Jeffrey Ludwig on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company has market cap of $649.88 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. It has a 11.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Did Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 9.8% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Campbell Soup (CPB) to Sell Kelsen Group AS to Ferrero Affiliated Company for $300M – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by J.P. Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4100 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America.